Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a post on his official 'X' handle where he took a jibe at the Mumbai police. On Monday teams of the Mumbai Police had reached Dadar where Kunal Kamra was said to be staying, in connection with the controversial comment aimed at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a post on his official 'X' handle where he took a jibe at the Mumbai police. On Monday teams of the Mumbai Police had reached Dadar where Kunal Kamra was said to be staying, in connection with the probe relation to his alleged disparaging comments on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Mumbai Police

In his 'X' post, Kunal Kamra claimed that the Police were 'going to an address' where he had not lived for the past 10 years, and this was a waste of time and 'public resources'. "Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources...", Kunal Kamra's 'X' post read.

Going to an address where I haven’t lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources… pic.twitter.com/GtZ6wbcwZn — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 31, 2025

Earlier, three separate cases were filed against Kunal Kamra at Khar police station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. One of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police. Khar police have called Kamra twice for questioning, but he has not yet appeared for the investigation.

On March 27, the Mumbai police asked the comedian to appear on March 31 at Khar police station for further questioning in the case. This is the third summon issued to Kamra in the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station. Earlier, the Madras High Court on March 28 granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him.

Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions. Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)