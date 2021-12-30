‘Wasn’t in offer letter’: Engineer furious after company asks him to make food deliveries

A food delivery company called DoorDash, which is based in San Francisco, has made a bizarre policy for all its employees and some of them are seemingly furious. As per their policy, all the employees of the company, including CEO Tony Xu, are required to make one food delivery per month.

The new programme launched by DoorDash, called WeDash, was introduced in the company when it was initially launched but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the policy has come into effect again and some employees are just not having it.

A disgruntled engineer from the company was not happy about the policy and took to social media to rant about the WeDash programme. He was disappointed with the concept of making deliveries once a month, as he was an engineer, and it doesn’t fall into his job description.

The employee, who reportedly makes $400,000 a year, said on social media, “What the actual f—k? I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.” While some agreed with his anger, others said that it can be a helpful opportunity.

As per CNNBusiness reports, DoorDash said, “As the company grew, the founders wanted everyone to experience different parts of the product so we could get closer to all our audiences and understand how the product works.”

“By engaging as a Dasher, supporting a merchant, or shadowing a customer experience agent, employees learn first-hand how the technology products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product,” the company added.

Responding to the comments made by the DoorDash engineer, the company said, “The sentiment of the employee on Blind (social media platform) is not a reflection of the employees base at large. This is a valued program we've had since the company's inception.”

The details of the WeDash programme state that all employees, no matter their designation and level, must make one food delivery per month. The money made by employees during these deliveries will be donated to a nonprofit organization.