Was MS Dhoni present at Ranchi stadium during IND vs SA match? Here’s all you need to know about the photo that's going viral

Team India were in action at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi for the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. Virat Kohli enthralled the fans with a fierce century, couple of days after a dinner meeting with MS Dhoni. Now, videos and photos of Dhoni watching the match is going viral on the internet.

After a disappointing Test series, India secured a victory in the 1st ODI held in Ranchi. The Indian team achieved a tense 17-run win at the home ground of former captain MS Dhoni, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli celebrated the occasion with an outstanding century, marking his 52nd in ODI cricket.

Subsequently, images of MS Dhoni at the JSCA Stadium have circulated widely on social media. In the picture, Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, are seen attentively watching the match.

Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni really attend the India vs South Africa first ODI in Ranchi?

However, the photo in question is actually from an earlier match held at the same stadium. Dhoni was present at the 2023 Test match between India and New Zealand. The BCCI had shared a video from that game, showing the crowd's enthusiastic reaction to their hero.

It's unlikely that Dhoni would have gone unnoticed by the cameras had he been at the recent match. He did host players like Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rishabh Pant for a team dinner at his home before the game. However, it is believed that Dhoni did not attend the game itself.

IND vs SA 1st ODI

Meanwhile, the India-South Africa clash at Ranchi saw batting records and statistics being rewritten and broken left and right, and the match also resulted in the highest-match aggregate between both sides in ODIs. Virat Kohli lit up Ranchi with his masterful 52nd ODI century.