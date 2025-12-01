Was MS Dhoni present at Ranchi stadium during IND vs SA match? Here’s all you need to know about the photo that's going viral

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon

From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest

What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?

BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'

Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani

Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inau

From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details

From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airpo

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT

CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics

CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony

HomeViral

VIRAL

Was MS Dhoni present at Ranchi stadium during IND vs SA match? Here’s all you need to know about the photo that's going viral

Team India were in action at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi for the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. Virat Kohli enthralled the fans with a fierce century, couple of days after a dinner meeting with MS Dhoni. Now, videos and photos of Dhoni watching the match is going viral on the internet.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 01:02 PM IST

Was MS Dhoni present at Ranchi stadium during IND vs SA match? Here’s all you need to know about the photo that's going viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After a disappointing Test series, India secured a victory in the 1st ODI held in Ranchi. The Indian team achieved a tense 17-run win at the home ground of former captain MS Dhoni, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli celebrated the occasion with an outstanding century, marking his 52nd in ODI cricket.

Subsequently, images of MS Dhoni at the JSCA Stadium have circulated widely on social media. In the picture, Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, are seen attentively watching the match.

Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni really attend the India vs South Africa first ODI in Ranchi?

However, the photo in question is actually from an earlier match held at the same stadium. Dhoni was present at the 2023 Test match between India and New Zealand. The BCCI had shared a video from that game, showing the crowd's enthusiastic reaction to their hero.

It's unlikely that Dhoni would have gone unnoticed by the cameras had he been at the recent match. He did host players like Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rishabh Pant for a team dinner at his home before the game. However, it is believed that Dhoni did not attend the game itself.

IND vs SA 1st ODI

Meanwhile, the India-South Africa clash at Ranchi saw batting records and statistics being rewritten and broken left and right, and the match also resulted in the highest-match aggregate between both sides in ODIs. Virat Kohli lit up Ranchi with his masterful 52nd ODI century.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inau
From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details
From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airpo
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
From Chhaava, Sikandar, Saiyaara: 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? FM moves new excise...
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by her ex-boyfriend,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics
CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net worth, biggest Bollywood hits
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net wort
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement