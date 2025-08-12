Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler

The papers, stamped by British security service MI5 and dating between 1941 and 1943, describe Wilsdorf as "most objectionable" and "suspected of espionage." Wilsdorf was born in Germany and and later received citizenship of the United Kingdom. Read on to know more on this.

Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the popular luxury watch brand Rolex, was allegedly a Nazi spy with strong sympathies for Adolf Hitler's regime, according to a report by The Telegraph which cited old classified documents. The papers, stamped by British security service MI5 and dating between 1941 and 1943, describe Wilsdorf as "most objectionable" and "suspected of espionage." Wilsdorf was born in Germany and and later received citizenship of the United Kingdom.

What does MI5 report say about Wilsdorf?

The MI5 report from 1943 notes: "Wilsdorf and his wife are majority shareholders, and he is suspected of espionage on behalf of the enemy." The documents further suggest that Wilsdorf's offer of free Rolex watches for British prisoners of war may have been an act of publicity rather than patriotism. Besides, a 1941 letter from the Blacklist Section of the Ministry of Economic Warfare said it was desirable to review the blacklisting of Wilsdor but added that it might not be in the best interests at that time.

'Stunt to gain favour with the British govt'

Jose Perez, a historian who discovered the MI5 files, described the Rolex founder's offer as a possible stunt to "gain favour with the British government." He told The Telegraph: "It must also be considered that from 1941 to 1946, the import of Swiss watches to the UK was basically prohibited, so this might have been the proverbial killing of two birds with one stone: gain favour with the British and sell some watches in the process, even though payment was only due after the war."

Has Rolex responded to allegations against Wilsdor?

Rolex has responded to the accusations against Wilsdor, saying it has formed a team of historians for further research on the issue. "Given the sensitivity of these allegations, we have already commissioned an independent, authoritative team of historians who are carrying out research into the exact role of Hans Wilsdorf during this period," a spokesperson for the Geneva-headquartered manufacturer said.

Who was Hans Wilsdorf and who owns Rolex?

Wilsdorf was born in Germany's Bavaria state in 1881. His parents died shortly afterwards and he moved to England in 1903, which practically had no formal immigration controls at the time. Wilsdorf started making watches in Hatton Garden before registering the brand name Rolex and marrying UK-born Florence Crotty. In 1919, he shifted the company headquarters to Geneva in Switzerland. Wilsdorf died in 1960, leaving his ownership stake in Rolex to the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation, which continues to own the company.