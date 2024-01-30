Twitter
Warthog triumphs over leopard in intense jungle showdown, video is viral

In a thrilling jungle encounter captured on video, a courageous warthog faced off against a determined leopard just outside its burrow.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

In a gripping encounter captured on video, a courageous warthog fought for its life against a determined leopard just outside its burrow. The astonishing event was documented by Stephanie McClendon during a jungle safari, and the footage has since gone viral.

Stephanie McClendon, accompanied by her guide Nic, had initially hoped to spot lions during their safari. However, their excitement turned to awe when Nic, using binoculars, identified a leopard in the vicinity.

The scene that unfolded next left McClendon and Nic astonished.

"Within seconds of the leopard coming into view, chaos ensued, and it seized a massive warthog by the throat! The leopard clamped down with lethal force, but this resilient warthog, one of the largest I've ever seen, refused to surrender without a fierce struggle," McClendon recounted to Latest Sightings.

Despite the intense confrontation, the warthog demonstrated remarkable composure in the face of danger, opting to make a beeline for its burrow. The leopard, on the other hand, was determined to thwart the warthog's escape, leading to a dramatic battle.

"The struggle went back and forth, and there were moments when we thought the leopard might exhaust the warthog, given its size. However, the warthog's strength was astonishing, managing to overpower the leopard even while being choked! It inched closer to its burrow, dragging the leopard along. Eventually, it reached the entrance, so close to safety but not entirely secure," she added.

As the confrontation continued, the warthog displayed remarkable resilience and ultimately emerged victorious.

"The leopard reluctantly released its grip, and the warthog scrambled backward to the safety of its burrow. The defeated leopard paced around the termite mound before sitting in disbelief at its loss."

The captivating video has garnered thousands of likes, sparking discussions among animal enthusiasts in the comments section, expressing their preferences for the outcome.

"A true battle of beasts! An impressive test of strength! So great," one user wrote. Another commented, "Pumbaa isn't going down without a fight; he doesn't deserve to die." Yet another observer noted, "The warthog was almost twice the size of the leopard.

