An oarfish, known as the "doomsday fish", was recently caught off the Tamil Nadu coast. This deep-sea creature, rarely spotted on the surface, is seen as a warning sign of natural disasters, according to an old Japanese belief. Apparently, the sighting of the fish has sparked concerns among locals.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media shows a group of fishermen holding the giant creature. The "doomsday fish" had a silvery body with a striking red crest-like fin near its head.

"The rarely seen oarfish, which usually are in deep-sea, which is also known as 'Doomsday' fish is caught in the net in Tamil Nadu", the video was captioned.

Warning of a natural disaster?

An oarfish is a slow-moving fish which just floats gently in the water, often in a vertical position. It has very little muscle. As per an old Japanese belief, an oarfish is called the doomsday fish as its sighting near the surface is considered a warning of natural disasters. Interestingly, people have also reported seeing the fish before major earthquakes, especially in Japan.

According to assumptions, the fish can sense underwater seismic activity and rise to the surface to warn humans about an approaching diaster. Pertinent to note that the theory is based on assumptions and hasn't been confirmed by Science.

'New Baba Vanga's' prediction

Amidst all this, 'new Baba Vanga's' chilling prediction is again in spotlight. Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, often compared to Baba Vanga, has predicted that a massive, unspecified catastrophe would hit Japan on July 5, 2025.