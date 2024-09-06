'Wants to destroy...': UP school principal expels 5-year-old for bringing non-veg biryani

The event happened on Teachers’ day and has caused the principal to argue with the student’s mother

The recent case that upset many people is the expulsion of a five-year-old child from school in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, for bringing non-vegetarian food to class, the principal of a private school. The event happened on Teachers’ day and has caused the principal to argue with the student’s mother, with the video of the argument being shared online.

The student, a Muslim child in Hilton Convent School, was said to have been suspended by the principal after being accused of bringing non-vegetarian food such as biryani to school time and again. In the viral video, the principal can be heard making inflammable allegations against the child stating that the child had threatened to convert others to Islam by feeding them non-vegetarian food and also had discussed about demolishing Hindu temples.

The mother of the student strongly refuted such statements saying that her child was complaining for the last three months about discrimination by his fellow mates who were involved in ‘Hindu-Muslim’ issues. She also accused the school of creating this kind of environment that only encourages divisions.

The principal replied to this sternly saying, “I don’t want to teach him anymore. We have expelled him. ” This has not been well received by the community and the Amroha Muslim Committee has written to the district magistrate asking for the arrest of the principal and the suspension of the school’s affiliation.

As a result of the outcry, Amroha’s Basic Education Officer has constituted a three-member committee of Principals from Government Schools to look into the matter. The committee has been given a three day deadline in which to produce its report.