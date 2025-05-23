A true chai lover never gives up on chai, even in this scorching weather when all you can think of is ice cream or cold drinks!

Want to try Dubai's viral malai toast? Check recipe here and thank us later!

A true chai lover never gives up on chai, even in this scorching weather when all you can think of is ice cream or cold drinks! But chai enthusiast or not, this viral Dubai malai toast will only intensify the love for chai and you'll come thank us later.

The best part? It's so easy to prepare that you can have it in five minutes. Let's check the recipe. The main ingredients you need are - Chai (one cup or two if you want to sip on some more on the side), malai, sugar and two bread slices.

Recipe

Prepare your chai while you cover your bread slices with lots of malai. Sprinkle with some sugar, as per your liking. There, you have prepared a simple malai toast.

Next, once the chai is ready, pour the steaming cp onto the toast. Let it soak in the liquid. There you go. Enjoy the recipe while recollecting some of the best-est memories of your childhood. Don't forget to share your feedback.