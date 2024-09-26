Want to time travel? Here's how Google can help you revisit Earth 80 years ago

Google is set to take users on a journey back to the 1930s with exciting updates to its satellite imagery platform, Google Earth. This enhancement will enable individuals to access historical satellite and aerial images dating back up to 80 years, significantly extending the available timeline for many locations. Currently, users can only view images from the last few decades, but the upcoming features will allow them to explore cities such as London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Paris through imagery that dates back to the 1930s. This effectively doubles the time range, giving users a unique opportunity to “time travel” and witness the evolution of these urban landscapes.

In their announcement, Google showcased striking comparisons between San Francisco in 1938 and its current state in 2024, highlighting the remarkable geographical transformations over the years. For instance, the historical image of San Francisco's ports, primarily used for shipping back then, contrasts sharply with today’s bustling scene filled with restaurants and cruise ships.

The new functionality will be accessible on both mobile devices and the web, with the updates anticipated to roll out in the coming weeks. Additionally, Google plans to enhance its Street View feature across nearly 80 countries.

Furthermore, users can look forward to improved image quality on Google Earth and Google Maps, as the company aims to sharpen and clarify the visuals through advanced AI models.

What is Google Earth?

Google Earth is a web and desktop application that offers a 3D representation of the planet, allowing users to explore various locations from different perspectives, showcasing cities and landscapes viewed by satellites.