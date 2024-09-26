Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Want to time travel? Here's how Google can help you revisit Earth 80 years ago

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Mohan Babu robbed of Rs 10 lakh cash from his Hyderabad home, police arrests domestic help

Mohan Babu robbed of Rs 10 lakh cash from his Hyderabad home, police arrests domestic help

HomeViral

Viral

Want to time travel? Here's how Google can help you revisit Earth 80 years ago

The new functionality will be accessible on both mobile devices and the web, with the updates anticipated to roll out in the coming weeks.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:35 PM IST

Want to time travel? Here's how Google can help you revisit Earth 80 years ago
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Google is set to take users on a journey back to the 1930s with exciting updates to its satellite imagery platform, Google Earth. This enhancement will enable individuals to access historical satellite and aerial images dating back up to 80 years, significantly extending the available timeline for many locations. Currently, users can only view images from the last few decades, but the upcoming features will allow them to explore cities such as London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Paris through imagery that dates back to the 1930s. This effectively doubles the time range, giving users a unique opportunity to “time travel” and witness the evolution of these urban landscapes.

    In their announcement, Google showcased striking comparisons between San Francisco in 1938 and its current state in 2024, highlighting the remarkable geographical transformations over the years. For instance, the historical image of San Francisco's ports, primarily used for shipping back then, contrasts sharply with today’s bustling scene filled with restaurants and cruise ships.

    The new functionality will be accessible on both mobile devices and the web, with the updates anticipated to roll out in the coming weeks. Additionally, Google plans to enhance its Street View feature across nearly 80 countries.

    Furthermore, users can look forward to improved image quality on Google Earth and Google Maps, as the company aims to sharpen and clarify the visuals through advanced AI models.

    What is Google Earth?

    Google Earth is a web and desktop application that offers a 3D representation of the planet, allowing users to explore various locations from different perspectives, showcasing cities and landscapes viewed by satellites.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    'I just could not believe...': Indian chess star Vantika Agarwal on meeting with PM Modi

    'I just could not believe...': Indian chess star Vantika Agarwal on meeting with PM Modi

    Meet actress who worked with SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, never became superstar, Dharmendra once asked her to..

    Meet actress who worked with SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, never became superstar, Dharmendra once asked her to..

    Paracetamol, Antacid, Pan D among 53 drugs to fail regulator's quality test

    Paracetamol, Antacid, Pan D among 53 drugs to fail regulator's quality test

    Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster is now available on this OTT platform, but there's a twist

    Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster is now available on this OTT platform, but there's a twist

    Watch: Bihar man performs risky push-ups on moving bike to film reel, police reacts to viral video

    Watch: Bihar man performs risky push-ups on moving bike to film reel, police reacts to viral video

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

    10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

    From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

    From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

    From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

    From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

    Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

    Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement