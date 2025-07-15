Want to start a company? Telegram’s CEO picks top subject for future leaders, Elon Musk, Bill Gates call it...

Tech leaders Pavel Durov, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates share different views on what students should study for the future, but all agree that strong thinking skills like maths and logic remain essential.

What subject should students focus on to prepare for the future? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov believes the answer is clear: mathematics. But not everyone agrees, especially Elon Musk. Durov recently posted on X (formerly Twitter), telling students, “If you’re a student choosing what to focus on, pick MATH. It will teach you to rely on your own brain, think logically, break down problems, and solve them step by step in the right order. That’s the core skill you’ll need to build companies and manage projects.” His message quickly went viral, gaining over a million views and thousands of likes and reposts. However, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, replied with a short but strong response: “Physics (with math).”

Durov later agreed with Musk’s suggestion and added, “+1. If you're already strong in math, it's worth exploring physics and computer science – both are excellent ways to apply math in the real world, sharpen your logical and critical thinking, and solve important problems.” This exchange happened at a time when many are questioning the role of traditional education in a world increasingly run by artificial intelligence (AI). Earlier this year, OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever spoke at a university event in Canada and said AI could soon do everything humans can. He predicted that AI might match the abilities of the human brain within just three to ten years.

So, with machines becoming smarter, some are wondering whether it still makes sense for students to study subjects like maths, physics, or computer science. But Durov believes the answer is still yes – because maths teaches the kind of thinking that is necessary to solve problems, lead teams, and build things. Elon Musk, who studied both physics and economics, also often talks about the value of “physics-style” thinking. He says it has helped him create some of his most successful companies.

Adding to the discussion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said that some human skills will always be valuable. He believes AI will never completely replace programmers – not even in the next 100 years. “Writing code isn’t just typing – it’s thinking deeply,” Gates explained. In the end, while Durov says maths is the best starting point, Musk points to physics, and Gates focuses on human thinking skills. But all three agree on one thing: strong thinking abilities will always matter – no matter how advanced technology becomes.