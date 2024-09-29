'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

A little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' is capturing hearts online, with netizens gushing over the performance.

A video of a little girl's enchanting dance on popular 'Salaam-e-ishq' song is getting viral on the internet, receiving praise from the netizens.

The video, shared by an Instagram user named 'barkat_arora', features a little girl and her coach performing a beautiful classical dance on the song. The girl, who was wearing a red lehanga, seemed engrossed in her art.

Her Guru, meanwhile, was seen admiring her as if he was filled with pride to see the kid dancing with utter confidence and grace. The little girl's expressions were nothing but inestimable.

"For my Insta family, loving Indian classical dance. Full video will be out soon", the post was captioned.

Several netizens also commented on the video.

"Wanna see you on television - just amazing", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "What a Talent.This little child will earn a lot of appreciation and fame in her future. All our blessings & salutes to the supporting parents".