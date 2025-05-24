Here's how Indian citizens can legally become RAW agents and serve the nation through intelligence work.

Recently, several shocking cases of alleged spying for Pakistan have surfaced in India. From journalist Jyoti Malhotra to a doctor and even a few ordinary citizens, accusations of working as spies for Pakistan have grabbed headlines. These individuals are being investigated for involvement in unlawful activities. But on the flip side, did you know you can legally become a spy for India by joining the country’s foreign intelligence agency—RAW?

RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) is India’s external intelligence agency. Its agents are specially trained and play a key role in handling sensitive missions at both national and international levels. The main goal of RAW agents is to ensure national security, fight terrorism, and protect India’s strategic interests. Becoming a RAW agent, however, is not easy—it requires passing difficult exams like UPSC and SSC and going through strict selection procedures.

Who Can Become a RAW Agent?

Eligibility:

Citizenship: You must be an Indian citizen.

Education: A minimum graduate degree in any field is required. Additional skills like knowledge of foreign languages, computers, and analytical thinking are a bonus.

Age Limit: Generally below 56 years.

Background Check: A thorough background check is done before selection.

Skills Required:

Sharp intelligence and decision-making ability

Ability to keep secrets

Foreign language proficiency (like Chinese, Arabic, or Russian)

Strong analytical and strategic thinking

How to Get Recruited in RAW?

There is no direct recruitment or open job advertisement for RAW. Candidates are generally selected through the following channels:

1. UPSC Civil Services Exam

If you crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS, IPS, IFS, or IRS officer, RAW may identify you during training at LBSNAA. If found suitable, you may be selected after interviews and psychological tests.

2. Deputation from Other Government Services

Officers from the Intelligence Bureau, armed forces, or military intelligence are often taken on deputation to RAW.

3. SSC CGL or ACIO Exam

Some reports suggest that staff from SSC CGL or Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) exams may be recruited for junior roles.

4. CDS Exam (For Military Candidates)

Those joining through the CDS exam and serving in the Army, Navy, or Air Force may also be deputed to RAW.

Training and Career Path

Once selected, agents undergo tough training covering intelligence operations, analysis, and fieldwork. After about a year, they may be permanently appointed to the Research and Analysis Service (RAS). Roles can include:

Field Agents: Work on international secret missions

Desk Officers: Analyze intelligence data and plan strategies

Technical Experts: Handle cybersecurity and surveillance

Language Experts: Translate and analyze foreign content

Strategic Advisors: Assist the government in policymaking

Salary and Secrecy

RAW salaries are confidential, but it's believed they are similar to those of senior civil servants like IAS/IPS officers. Confidentiality is key in this job—agents must always keep their identity and work hidden.