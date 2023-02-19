'Want to join him': Viral video of toddler enjoying in rain wins hearts online

screengrab

Viral video: Did you ever play in the rain when you were a kid? Do you recall how amazing it felt? If so, this video may bring back memories of those times. This footage shows a toddler having fun in the rain. The viral clip was dropped on the Twitter by account named Buitengebieden and it has amassed a whopping 40 million views.

In the now-viral video, the toddler, dressed in a yellow raincoat, can be seen enjoying the rain. It even lies down on the road to enjoy the scenery. The cutest video was shot in the Netherlands. It's simply adorable.

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 40 million views. Netizens genuinely loved this adorable video. They expressed their enjoyment in the video's comments section.

Reactions from netizens:

"I kinda want to do this, but I'm a stupid adult and people will notice," a Twitter user wrote. "At what age is it acceptable to do this? I'm looking for a friend," another joked. "Wisdom comes from a variety of sources. Adults complain about the rain, while children enjoy it," said a third. "Children are so pure, honest, real, and intuitively know how to be themselves and enjoy every moment of life. I adore every single person on this planet," said a fourth.