Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Want to join him': Viral video of toddler enjoying in rain wins hearts online

This footage shows a toddler having fun in the rain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

'Want to join him': Viral video of toddler enjoying in rain wins hearts online
screengrab

Viral video: Did you ever play in the rain when you were a kid? Do you recall how amazing it felt? If so, this video may bring back memories of those times. This footage shows a toddler having fun in the rain.  The viral clip was dropped on the Twitter by account named Buitengebieden and it has amassed a whopping 40 million views.

In the now-viral video, the toddler, dressed in a yellow raincoat, can be seen enjoying the rain. It even lies down on the road to enjoy the scenery. The cutest video was shot in the Netherlands. It's simply adorable.

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 40 million views. Netizens genuinely loved this adorable video. They expressed their enjoyment in the video's comments section.

Reactions from netizens:

"I kinda want to do this, but I'm a stupid adult and people will notice," a Twitter user wrote. "At what age is it acceptable to do this? I'm looking for a friend," another joked. "Wisdom comes from a variety of sources. Adults complain about the rain, while children enjoy it," said a third. "Children are so pure, honest, real, and intuitively know how to be themselves and enjoy every moment of life. I adore every single person on this planet," said a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat
IAS Athar Aamir Khan, Mehreen Qazi kiss photo goes viral: 'My happiness, my peace'
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.