Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

India's National Space Day 2024': Marking Chandrayaan-3's success of Moon landing

What is ISRO planning with Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 missions? Know here

Badlapur sexual assault: 'If my son...', mother of accused opens up on incident

Want to ignore your boss after work? You can do it legally....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

HomeViral

Viral

Want to ignore your boss after work? You can do it legally....

The law safeguards employees from being forced to monitor, read, or respond to messages from their employers when they are off the clock

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Want to ignore your boss after work? You can do it legally....
Image source: Freepik
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starting Monday, Australian employees will have the legal right to ignore their bosses outside of working hours, due to a new law that ensures the "right to disconnect." The law, which was passed in February, safeguards employees from being forced to monitor, read, or respond to messages from their employers when they are off the clock. This move is designed to help workers maintain a better work-life balance and protect their personal time, according to a Reuters report.

Australia joins other countries like France, Germany, and several others in the European Union, where similar laws allow employees to switch off their mobile devices and not be disturbed by work-related communications outside of their scheduled hours.

However, the law has not been without its critics. According to the report, employer groups have voiced concerns, arguing that the legislation was rushed and may be flawed. They worry that it could lead to confusion or challenges in certain industries where out-of-hours communication might be necessary.

The law does provide for exceptions where an employee's right to refuse contact might be considered unreasonable. This could depend on the employee's role, the reason for the contact, and the method used to reach them, among other factors. These exceptions aim to balance the needs of both employers and employees, ensuring that essential communications are not hindered while still protecting workers' rights to disconnect.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rare face-off: Tiger encounters cobra in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Rare face-off: Tiger encounters cobra in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

1-year-old boy bites snake, mistaking it for toy; what happened next will leave you in shock

1-year-old boy bites snake, mistaking it for toy; what happened next will leave you in shock

Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement