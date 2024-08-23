Want to ignore your boss after work? You can do it legally....

Starting Monday, Australian employees will have the legal right to ignore their bosses outside of working hours, due to a new law that ensures the "right to disconnect." The law, which was passed in February, safeguards employees from being forced to monitor, read, or respond to messages from their employers when they are off the clock. This move is designed to help workers maintain a better work-life balance and protect their personal time, according to a Reuters report.

Australia joins other countries like France, Germany, and several others in the European Union, where similar laws allow employees to switch off their mobile devices and not be disturbed by work-related communications outside of their scheduled hours.

However, the law has not been without its critics. According to the report, employer groups have voiced concerns, arguing that the legislation was rushed and may be flawed. They worry that it could lead to confusion or challenges in certain industries where out-of-hours communication might be necessary.

The law does provide for exceptions where an employee's right to refuse contact might be considered unreasonable. This could depend on the employee's role, the reason for the contact, and the method used to reach them, among other factors. These exceptions aim to balance the needs of both employers and employees, ensuring that essential communications are not hindered while still protecting workers' rights to disconnect.