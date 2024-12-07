Attendees will also receive six tickets to Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20, making it the highlight of the inauguration festivities

Supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have a unique chance to attend an exclusive “elegant and intimate dinner” with Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump on January 19. However, this privilege comes at a high cost.

According to a flier titled Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits, donors who contribute $1 million or raise $2 million for the campaign will secure a spot at the high-profile event. Attendees will also receive six tickets to Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20, making it the highlight of the inauguration festivities.

The event is one of the few occasions confirmed for Melania Trump, who largely stayed out of the spotlight during the 2024 campaign. Reports suggest she may continue her low-profile approach during Trump’s second term, dividing her time between New York City, where their son Barron is studying, and Palm Beach, Florida.

For those unable to meet the top-tier donation requirements, other perks include a reception with Cabinet nominees and a separate dinner with Vice President-elect Vance and his wife, Usha. Donors contributing between $50,000 and $1 million can also attend the “Starlight Ball” on inauguration evening.

Raising private funds for inaugural celebrations is a long-standing tradition. While taxpayer money covers official events like the swearing-in, private donations fund parades, concerts, and gala balls. However, the Trump Vance inaugural committee’s nonprofit structure, with no cap on contributions, has sparked scrutiny, especially after controversies surrounding Trump’s 2016 inaugural fundraising.