Pop star Katy Perry, along with five other women, took a short trip to space on Monday, making history as part of the first all-women spaceflight in over 60 years. They flew aboard a rocket owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin.

Joining Katy Perry on this adventure were Lauren Sanchez (Bezos’s fiancee), CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The women flew more than 60 miles (about 100 kilometers) above Earth — crossing the Karman line, which is considered the boundary of space.

The rocket took off from West Texas at 9:31 am ET. The entire flight lasted around 11 minutes. During that time, the crew experienced a few moments of weightlessness before safely returning to Earth. The mission used Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, which is designed to carry up to six people on short space journeys.

Since 2021, when Blue Origin started its civilian space program, 58 people — including Perry’s crew — have flown to space on the New Shepard. These flights are part of the growing trend of space tourism, where private individuals can go to space, if they can afford it.

How Much Does It Cost?

The exact price for a Blue Origin space flight hasn't been officially revealed. However, the company asks for a refundable deposit of USD 150,000 to start the booking process. On the first crewed mission in 2021, one seat was sold at auction for a huge USD 28 million. Competitor Virgin Galactic offers similar trips costing between USD 200,000 and USD 450,000.

But not everyone has to pay. Some celebrities like actor William Shatner and TV host Michael Strahan — have flown for free, as special guests of the company. The April 14 flight also included some free passengers, though Blue Origin hasn’t revealed who paid and who didn’t.

According to space travel expert Roman Chiporukha, it’s not just about money — it’s also about a person’s public image, influence, and how well they fit with the company’s goals.