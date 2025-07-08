Want to get UAE Golden Visa? Know why most Indians may still struggle despite paying Rs 23 Lakh

UAE has launched a nomination-based Golden Visa for skilled individuals, allowing long-term residency based on merit, not just money, with over 5,000 Indians expected to apply.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a nomination-based Golden Visa that offers long-term residency with a one-time fee. However, this visa is not just about paying money — applicants must prove their value to the UAE's economy or society. The visa costs AED 100,000 (around INR 23.30 lakh), but meeting the price alone won’t guarantee approval.

Who Can Apply?

This new visa is part of a pilot project, with India and Bangladesh chosen for the first phase. In India, the process is being managed by the Rayad Group, a consultancy firm. Over 5,000 Indians are expected to apply within the first three months.

The visa is aimed at individuals who can contribute to the UAE in areas such as finance, trade, science, culture, startups, and professional services. Applicants do not need to visit Dubai to start the process. Instead, they can apply from India through centres like One Vasco, Rayad Group offices, or online portals.

What’s the Process?

Rayad Group will begin by checking each applicant’s background. This includes a criminal record check, anti-money laundering review, and even social media activity. Only if an applicant passes this initial stage will their application be sent to the UAE government for final approval.

According to Rayad Group’s Managing Director, Rayad Kamal Ayub, this is a “golden opportunity” for Indians to live and work in the UAE long-term.

Different Categories, Different Requirements

The UAE Golden Visa has different rules depending on your background:

Investors must invest at least AED 2 million (approx. INR 4.67 crore) in a UAE-approved fund or property. They must pay AED 250,000 annually in taxes and hold valid medical insurance.

Entrepreneurs must own a business worth more than AED 500,000 (approx. INR 1.17 crore) in tech or innovation, with official approvals.

Professionals and Talents like doctors, scientists, artists, and executives need endorsement letters from UAE government bodies. Executives should have a minimum salary of AED 50,000 and five years of experience.

Students who are high performers with over 95% marks or high GPAs from top universities may qualify for a 5–10 year visa.

Humanitarian Workers and Frontline Heroes can also apply if they have made significant, long-term contributions to society.

How to Apply?

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

Choose the right category – Investor, Entrepreneur, Professional, Student, or Humanitarian Worker.

Gather documents – This includes ID proof, financial papers, certificates, and endorsements.

Apply through the correct channel – Use the ICP website/app for regular visas or go through Rayad Group or One Vasco for nomination-based applications.

Complete background checks – Authorities will check your records and online behaviour.

Wait for approval – Once cleared, you'll receive long-term residency that allows you to live, work, start a business, and sponsor family in the UAE.

This visa scheme is more than just a travel document — it’s a pathway to opportunity, especially for those with skills and experience that can support the UAE’s growth.