Foreign tourists in Japan can now live the life of a Japanese student for a day, thanks to a unique programme launched by the company Undokaiya. For just Rs 17,000 (30,000 yen), visitors can participate in the "one-day student" scheme at a secondary school in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan.

This initiative, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), offers a taste of Japan's famous school culture while boosting tourism in the region.

The programme includes a variety of activities such as calligraphy, katana fighting, and traditional Japanese dance. Visitors can also wear sailor uniforms or suits, reminiscent of Japanese school attire made popular by manga and anime. The experience begins with an opening ceremony, followed by Japanese language class, disaster drills, and even a playful interaction with “naughty students,” showcasing Japan's Yanki subculture.

One highlight of the day is the Physical Education class, where tourists get a glimpse of the team spirit and camaraderie portrayed in Japanese media. Traditional kimonos and cultural lessons further enrich the experience. To wrap up, participants engage in classroom clean-up, an integral part of Japanese schooling.

The programme, open to all ages, allows only 30 participants daily. At the end, visitors receive a graduation certificate.