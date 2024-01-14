'Want to abuse for 2 hours': UP man seeks unique permission to express displeasure at media agency

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

This Bollywood actor lost wife at 20, carried her body on shoulders, worked as tailor, now charges Rs 3 crore per film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

8 south Indian actors invited for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya 

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeViral

Viral

'Want to abuse for 2 hours': UP man seeks unique permission to express displeasure at media agency

A Pratapgarh resident, Prateek Sinha, has made an unprecedented request to authorities in Uttar Pradesh, seeking permission to express his discontent with a media agency by hurling abuses for two hours.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 09:03 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an unprecedented move, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has submitted a peculiar request to local authorities seeking permission to vocally express his dissatisfaction with a media agency for a duration of two hours. The request comes in the wake of an article published in the same newspaper that implicated the individual in alleged land grabbing activities.

Identified as Prateek Sinha, the citizen addressed a letter to the sub-divisional magistrate, requesting a two-hour window outside the newspaper's office equipped with a microphone. The motivation behind this unusual appeal appears to be a reaction to being labeled a "land mafia" in the newspaper article, prompting the individual to take this step after serving the media outlet with a defamation notice.

In the letter addressed to the authorities, Prateek Sinha asserted that his land underwent bulldozer action on January 9 without any justifiable cause. Subsequently, the newspaper labeled him a "mafia" without providing sufficient evidence, according to the contents of the letter. Sinha contends that the article not only lacked substantiation but also tarnished his reputation.

"I seek permission for January 15 at 12:00 pm to express my grievances by hurling abuses at the bureau chief and the reporter for two hours, in opposition to the same (article)," the letter read.

Notably, the individual took a moment in the request letter to clarify that his intention was not to resort to violence or threats. "And, I want to assure you (the SDM) that despite great urge, the applicant will not thrash them (newspaper agency) with shoes or threaten them," he emphasized.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mother sold gold chain, father borrowed Rs 800 for bat; son Dhruv Jurel makes family proud with maiden India call-up

Lesbian couple from West Bengal gets married in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks for non-compliance with directions on...

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Indore

UP: Confectioners from Varanasi, Gujarat in Ayodhya to make 45 tonnes of laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE