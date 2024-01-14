'Want to abuse for 2 hours': UP man seeks unique permission to express displeasure at media agency

A Pratapgarh resident, Prateek Sinha, has made an unprecedented request to authorities in Uttar Pradesh, seeking permission to express his discontent with a media agency by hurling abuses for two hours.

In an unprecedented move, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has submitted a peculiar request to local authorities seeking permission to vocally express his dissatisfaction with a media agency for a duration of two hours. The request comes in the wake of an article published in the same newspaper that implicated the individual in alleged land grabbing activities.

Identified as Prateek Sinha, the citizen addressed a letter to the sub-divisional magistrate, requesting a two-hour window outside the newspaper's office equipped with a microphone. The motivation behind this unusual appeal appears to be a reaction to being labeled a "land mafia" in the newspaper article, prompting the individual to take this step after serving the media outlet with a defamation notice.

In the letter addressed to the authorities, Prateek Sinha asserted that his land underwent bulldozer action on January 9 without any justifiable cause. Subsequently, the newspaper labeled him a "mafia" without providing sufficient evidence, according to the contents of the letter. Sinha contends that the article not only lacked substantiation but also tarnished his reputation.

"I seek permission for January 15 at 12:00 pm to express my grievances by hurling abuses at the bureau chief and the reporter for two hours, in opposition to the same (article)," the letter read.

Notably, the individual took a moment in the request letter to clarify that his intention was not to resort to violence or threats. "And, I want to assure you (the SDM) that despite great urge, the applicant will not thrash them (newspaper agency) with shoes or threaten them," he emphasized.