‘Want justice for Chai’: Tea seller's bizarre ‘fruity’ preparation goes VIRAL - Watch

Bizarre concoctions have become a new trend of sorts on the internet. From Maggi milkshakes to Oreo pakoras, netizens thought they had seen it all. But the most recent viral food fusion video has left most worried and calling out ‘Justice for Chai’. Courtesy a food blogger, a video showing a tea seller in Surat, Gujarat making the quintessential ‘chai’ with a startling twist has been going viral.

The tea seller makes a fruit tea, brewed with apples, bananas and sapodilla (chikoo). As the video surfaced on Instagram, it soon went viral and has gathered nearly 65,000 likes till now. The tea seller can be seeing slicing whole banana into bite size pieces and putting it into the boiling tea mixture. Next, he squeezes out the seed of a chikoo and adds the fruit to the mix. Nex comes an apple, which is peeled, sliced and added. He then sieves the tea to ensure the fruit remnants are separated while the flavour kicks in. Here’s the video:

Watching it online, netizens expressed their angst in the comments. One food blogger wrote, “Yahi baki tha hona chai ke saath,” which translates to this is all that was left to be done to team. One user replied saying, “We want justice for Chai.” Another commented, “Ise chaii kyu kehte ho hot milk shek kyu ni kehte,” translating to – why is this called tea and not ‘hot hot milkshake’.

