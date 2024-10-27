The scheme is designed to offer passengers a more flexible, hassle-free experience, ensuring they have a greater chance of travelling comfortably during peak times

Getting a confirmed train ticket in India can be challenging, especially during festival seasons like Diwali and Chhath Puja when demand for seats rises sharply. To address this issue and make ticket booking easier, the Indian Railways has updated its reservation process, now using artificial intelligence to improve the chances of passengers getting confirmed tickets.

One key change is the introduction of the Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme (ATAS), known as the VIKALP Yojana. This scheme allows passengers to select multiple trains during booking. If your chosen train is fully booked, the VIKALP scheme automatically searches for available seats on alternative trains running on the same route, increasing your chances of securing a confirmed seat.

For those travelling home for Diwali or Chhath Puja without a confirmed ticket, the VIKALP option is a helpful choice. Passengers can select up to seven alternative trains departing within 30 minutes to 72 hours of their chosen time. While the scheme doesn’t guarantee a confirmed seat, it significantly improves your chances based on availability across selected trains.

When booking tickets online, the VIKALP option is automatically suggested. To check its status, passengers can look at their ticket history.

For urgent travel needs, there’s also the Tatkal facility, allowing bookings a day before departure.

The VIKALP scheme is designed to offer passengers a more flexible, hassle-free experience, ensuring they have a greater chance of travelling comfortably during peak times.