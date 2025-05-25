While few companies fired without any prior notice, a Bengaluru techie described how she was called to Walmart' office just for a face-to-face firing. And now the office environment is extremely tense. Here's what happened.

Big companies have announced massive layoffs this year, from Microsoft to Google. Employees around the world are facing a massive toll mentally and physically. While few companies fired without any prior notice, a Bengaluru techie described how she was called to office just for a face-to-face firing. And now the office environment is extremely tense. Here's what happened.

Walmart Inc, US private company has announced around 1500 layoffs in the global technology team and advertisement teams. The Bengaluru techie was one of them. She worked at Walmart as a software engineer, as per her LinkedIn. She took to her social media and warned the other employees of Walmart across the world. She wrote, "There is a Walmart f2f firing drive (yes i said FIRING not HIRING ) going on. Walmart is calling people in the office, to tell them they are fired."

She described that this 'in-office firing drive' has raised concerns about the job security of other people across the departments. She asked who is to blame for this, 'increasing role of AI, Poor management or employees?'

"The one who is fired will move on, but the one who stays will live in fear. They will work extra hours just to prove their worth, constantly worrying if they’ll be next,” she added.



“Danger is better than fear of danger. My heart goes out to all—those who are staying and those who are not. It will be difficult for both,” she concluded her post.

Internet Reacts

The Internet was left shocked by this sudden layoffs by another such big company. While many asked employees to stay strong, others were relieved to not join the company.

One user said, 'More power to Walmart employees. Stay strong.'

Another commented, 'Hiring with one hand, firing with the other — glad I didn’t join. I would’ve been stressed all the time!'

A third user said, 'Walmart doesn't need people to sell stuff. Self-checkouts can do it; those SCOs can be updated by AI.'