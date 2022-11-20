Wait, what? Man rides bike with five kids, a woman, two dogs and much more in bizarre viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Following the announcement that the world's population had surpassed 8 million a few days ago, a slew of videos from around the world surfaced online. People on the internet have been debating the dangers of such large numbers, but mostly the internet is doing what it does best: making memes. Now a bizarre video of a man riding a two-wheeler with his five children, a woman, two dogs, and various other items has gone viral. The shocking video was posted to Twitter by user @Gulzar_sahab and it has grabbed eyeballs online.

In the now-viral video, a man was seen carrying his five children, a woman, two dogs, and various other items on a two-wheeler. Many netizens have been taken aback by the bizarre visuals of the man effortlessly completing the herculean task. What's worth noting is how the children and dogs on the bike are placed in perfectly balanced positions, and, as a result, the man is able to drive the bike with comfort.

The clip was shared on Twitter on November 18 and since then it accumulated more than 241,000 views and over 10,000 likes. The viral video also elicited a slew of reactions from netizens, who took to the comments section to share them. While some wondered if the video was real or not, others pointed out that people like the bike rider were to blame for the population explosion.

"Hero should use this clip as an advertisement for their vehicle’s durability" wrote one user. "It happens only in India" said another. A third commented, "Be responsible. It's the responsibility of people in power to educate them." A fourth added, "Yahi bach gaya tha bhai"