VVS Laxman shares old viral clip of man saving visually-impaired woman’s child from railway track, watch

The Railway Ministry honored Shelke for saving the life of a young boy who had fallen on the train tracks by accident. The incident happened in 2021, but it has lately gone viral courtesy of former India cricketer VVS Laxman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Some heroic tales deserve to be told every now and then. Like the tale of Mayur Shelke, a pointsman at Thane Railway Station. The Railway Ministry honored Shelke for saving the life of a young boy who had fallen on the train tracks by accident. The incident happened in 2021, but it has lately gone viral courtesy of former India cricketer VVS Laxman.

Shelke was praised for putting at risk his life to save the six-year-old. On that fateful day, the little child fell on the railway tracks of Thane's Central Railway's Vangani Station. That is not all. The mother of the young boy was visually impaired, so she would have been helpless in the situation if Shelke had not acted and saved her son's life.


“Bow down in gratitude to Mayur Shelke who saved the life of a 6 year old child of a visually impaired mother, risking his own life. The railways announced a cash prize for Mayur, and he donated half of it for the child’s education. Proud of Mayur’s values,” Laxman captioned his post on Twitter.

The video again went crazy viral online. People have once again lauded the heroic event. Users on Twitter couldn't stop praising Shelke for his selfless devotion.

Heartwarming reactions of netizens:

