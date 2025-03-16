"Mera naam hi Shinchan Hai, main shararat se bhara, badi mushkil mein padi meri family Nohara"! Oh, did we just send you back into your childhood?

"Mera naam hi Shinchan Hai, main shararat se bhara, badi mushkil mein padi meri family Nohara"! Oh, did we just send you back into your childhood? The fun title song we used to hear before the start of our favourite cartoon, we have it memorised by heart, don't you agree?

There was another cartoon titled 'Ninja Hattori'. Everyday, we would come from the school, throw our bags somewhere in the corner of the house (god knows where it would go) and switch on the television just to watch Hattori and his friends doing new adventures all the time.

These little guys made our childhood memorable, didn't they? Well, trust us, we are not here to make you overwhelmed with childhood nostalgia. But imagine new generation Bollywood songs being sung by little Shinchan and Hattori's little brother Shinzo - How incredible that would be!

Shared on Instagram, a now-viral video of a voice artiste mimicking Shinchan and Shinzo's voice to sing Rasha Thadani's "Uyi Amma" is breaking the internet.

Rhythm Bhardwaj, a voice artiste, begins with singing the song in her own voice. What follows is Shinzo's melodious baby voice. And then comes our favourite Shinchan.

Watch

"Shinzo and Shinchan together", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Shinzo is good but Shinchan hitts different", an user praised Rhythm's performance, dropping hear emojis in the comment section.

Another user wrote, "You are awesome".

A third joined, "Love your voice".