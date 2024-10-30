Bhaker's commitment to the 'vocal for local' initiative resonates deeply with her followers, especially during this festive season.

As Diwali approaches, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker shines a spotlight on local craftsmanship by choosing handmade 'mitti' diyas to illuminate her home. The 22-year-old Olympic medalist recently shared a heartwarming post on social media, showcasing her interaction with local street vendors who sell these traditional clay lamps and festive decor items.

In her post, Bhaker emphasized the importance of supporting local artisans, captioning it: "Shubh Deepawali. Vocal for local. Let's celebrate Diwali with our parivar." Her message encourages her fans to appreciate and invest in locally made products, fostering a sense of community and cultural pride.

Bhaker's commitment to the 'vocal for local' initiative resonates deeply with her followers, especially during this festive season. By choosing to light her home with these artisanal diyas instead of commercial, mass-produced alternatives, she sets a commendable example for the youth of India. Her actions remind everyone that small choices can make a significant impact on local economies and artisans' livelihoods.

Manu Bhaker has been a trailblazer not only in sports but also in advocating for social causes. Her recent participation in the Paris Olympics, where she won two bronze medals, has further elevated her status as a national hero and role model. Beyond her achievements in shooting, Bhaker continues to balance her sporting career with education, recently announcing her decision to pursue higher studies.