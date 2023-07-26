Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

Vlogging gone wrong: Vlogger's bike journey takes unexpected turn into canal, watch

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Vlogging has emerged as a powerful tool for establishing a social media presence, offering content creators an opportunity to connect with audiences worldwide. Vloggers, short for "video bloggers," regularly post engaging videos on various platforms to reach a wider audience and drive new visitors to their channels. The appeal lies in the combination of entertainment and valuable information that attracts viewers, leading to an exponential growth in the vlogging community.

As with any form of social media, there's a natural inclination to stand out and capture attention. Some vloggers go the extra mile to draw the attention of internet users, often pushing the boundaries without fully considering the potential threats and dangerous consequences. Among the growing concerns is the increasing prevalence of live vlogging while driving, a practice that has led to numerous accidents and tragedies.

One such video, shared on social media, serves as a stark reminder of the disastrous consequences of vlogging while driving. The video features a young vlogger riding his bike while filming himself. Anxious about being late and someone waiting for him, he rushes through the streets with his camera rolling. As he approaches a lane beside a canal, a scooter suddenly appears from another street, honking its horn to alert him. The unexpected distraction startles the vlogger, causing him to lose control of his bike. He skids along the road and ultimately ends up plunging into the canal. His bike sinks into the water, while he lifts his head above the surface, thankfully unharmed but visibly shaken.

While the video may initially elicit some laughter, it undoubtedly carries a powerful message. The risks associated with vlogging while driving are significant and should not be underestimated. Such recklessness endangers not only the vloggers themselves but also other road users and pedestrians.

This particular video, shared on Twitter by the user SwatKat, quickly went viral, garnering massive views and likes. Netizens, often drawn to compelling and, in this case, dramatic content, further propagated the video by sharing it widely across social media platforms. The comments section was flooded with a mix of concern, amusement, and thought-provoking discussions.

