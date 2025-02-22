VIRAL
Social media influencer Divyata Upadhyay posted a video on Instagram showing a coach covered with a yellow sparkly curtain.
Delhi Metro is often in the news for its crowds, but recently, Agra Metro caught attention after a social media influencer claimed a Haldi ceremony was held inside one of its coaches. The claim spread fast, leading the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) to clarify the situation.
Influencer's claim
Social media influencer Divyata Upadhyay posted a video on Instagram showing a coach covered with a yellow sparkly curtain. She said a Haldi ceremony was happening inside and even suggested that Agra Metro might be renting out coaches for private events like birthdays and family gatherings.
“Delhi Metro has crowds, we have Haldi ceremonies. I was traveling on Agra Metro and saw a Haldi function inside the train. There were only a few passengers on board, so it seems the authorities might be allowing private events. But I also heard that no food is allowed inside the train,” she said in the video.
Watch
UPMRC's clarification
As the video became popular, UPMRC quickly responded, denying the claims and explaining the real situation.
“This was not a Haldi function, but a private Basant Panchami-themed party. Wedding events are not allowed inside Agra Metro. Spreading false information is discouraged,” UPMRC said.
The statement made it clear that while private events might be allowed under certain conditions, wedding ceremonies are not permitted inside the metro.
Social media reaction
People had mixed reactions to the video. Some found it funny, while others questioned how such an event was allowed. Many also worried about public transport being misused for private celebrations.
