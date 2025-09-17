Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Mantras, shubh muhurat, rahu kaal, puja vidhi, offerings, more

Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'
Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025 with devotion. Know the Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal timings, powerful Vishwakarma mantras, things to offer, and the significance of worshipping tools and machinery for prosperity, growth, and success in work.
Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is celebrated every year to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the universe. Devotees across India, especially artisans, engineers, architects, and workers, worship him for the blessings of skill, creativity, and prosperity in their profession. The day holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, as it signifies respect for craftsmanship, technology, and hard work.
In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on Wednesday, 17 September. The festival coincides with Kanya Sankranti, the day when the Sun enters the Virgo zodiac sign. This occasion is considered highly auspicious for new beginnings, repairing tools, and offering prayers for progress in professional life.
The Shubh Muhurat for Vishwakarma Puja in 2025 is during the morning to afternoon hours. According to the Panchang, the most auspicious period is from 10:43 AM to 12:16 PM, while the broader Punya Kaal extends from 6:07 AM to 12:15 PM. Devotees should avoid performing the rituals during Rahu Kaal, which varies by location but generally falls between 9 AM and 10:30 AM on Wednesdays. Checking the local Panchang is recommended to confirm the exact timing.
Chanting Vishwakarma mantras is an important part of the rituals. The most commonly recited mantra is:
Reciting these mantras with devotion is believed to bring growth, protection, and prosperity in one’s work and professional life.
Devotees prepare a sacred space at homes, factories, and workplaces for Vishwakarma Puja. Items commonly offered include:
Tools, machinery, and instruments of work, which are also worshipped and kept aside on this day.
Workers and artisans clean their tools and machinery thoroughly before the puja, as Lord Vishwakarma is believed to bless them with efficiency and precision for the year ahead.
The festival is not only about rituals but also about acknowledging the dignity of labour. By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, devotees express gratitude for their livelihood and seek divine guidance in their profession. It is a day of unity where factories, offices, and households alike honour the spirit of creation and craftsmanship.
As Vishwakarma Puja approaches, chanting mantras, observing the auspicious Muhurat, and offering prayers with devotion are believed to invite success, innovation, and harmony in both personal and professional life.
