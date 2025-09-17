Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Mantras, shubh muhurat, rahu kaal, puja vidhi, offerings, more

Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025 with devotion. Know the Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal timings, powerful Vishwakarma mantras, things to offer, and the significance of worshipping tools and machinery for prosperity, growth, and success in work.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Mantras, shubh muhurat, rahu kaal, puja vidhi, offerings, more
Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is celebrated every year to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the universe. Devotees across India, especially artisans, engineers, architects, and workers, worship him for the blessings of skill, creativity, and prosperity in their profession. The day holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, as it signifies respect for craftsmanship, technology, and hard work.

Date

In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on Wednesday, 17 September. The festival coincides with Kanya Sankranti, the day when the Sun enters the Virgo zodiac sign. This occasion is considered highly auspicious for new beginnings, repairing tools, and offering prayers for progress in professional life.

Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal

The Shubh Muhurat for Vishwakarma Puja in 2025 is during the morning to afternoon hours. According to the Panchang, the most auspicious period is from 10:43 AM to 12:16 PM, while the broader Punya Kaal extends from 6:07 AM to 12:15 PM. Devotees should avoid performing the rituals during Rahu Kaal, which varies by location but generally falls between 9 AM and 10:30 AM on Wednesdays. Checking the local Panchang is recommended to confirm the exact timing.

Vishwakarma Puja mantras

Chanting Vishwakarma mantras is an important part of the rituals. The most commonly recited mantra is:

  • Om Adhara Shaktipe Namaha
  • Om Kumayi Namaha
  • Om Anantam Namaha
  • Om Vishwakarmane Namaha

Reciting these mantras with devotion is believed to bring growth, protection, and prosperity in one’s work and professional life.

Things to offer in Puja

Devotees prepare a sacred space at homes, factories, and workplaces for Vishwakarma Puja. Items commonly offered include:

  • Fresh flowers and garlands
  • Fruits and sweets, especially laddoos
  • Incense sticks and diyas
  • Panchamrit (a holy mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar)

Tools, machinery, and instruments of work, which are also worshipped and kept aside on this day.

Workers and artisans clean their tools and machinery thoroughly before the puja, as Lord Vishwakarma is believed to bless them with efficiency and precision for the year ahead.

Importance of Vishwakarma Puja

The festival is not only about rituals but also about acknowledging the dignity of labour. By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, devotees express gratitude for their livelihood and seek divine guidance in their profession. It is a day of unity where factories, offices, and households alike honour the spirit of creation and craftsmanship.

As Vishwakarma Puja approaches, chanting mantras, observing the auspicious Muhurat, and offering prayers with devotion are believed to invite success, innovation, and harmony in both personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: 9 important puja rituals you must follow for prosperity, success and divine blessings

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: 9 important puja rituals you must follow for prosperity, success and divine blessings
