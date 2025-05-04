The total estimated cost for travel and accommodation from India to this Island is approximately Rs 25,000. Hotel stays for two nights can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

The number of Indians travelling abroad is steadily increasing, with a notable rise in solo and budget travelers. While destinations like Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka remain popular, the Maldives continues to attract travelers with its stunning white sand sea shores.

Amid these well-known spots, one island has recently gained popularity on social media for offering a perfect mix of affordability and beauty. Langkawi, one of the 99 archipelagos on Malaysia's northern coast, is visa-free for Indian travelers. Additionally, food, accommodation, alcohol, and even petrol are surprisingly cheap. A viral video by solo traveler Roop Verma has captured attention, as she shares detailed insights on exploring this hidden gem.

Roop Verma took to her Instagram account @roopvermaa to share the insights on Langkawi. She noted in her caption that direct flights are available from Kuala Lumpur. The estimated total cost for travel and accommodation from India is approximately Rs 25,000. Hotel stays for two nights can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Meals are typically priced between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, with local activities costing an additional Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

In her video, Verma highlights several lesser-known aspects of Langkawi. She expressed surprise that the island, which she calls a "hidden gem," is visa-free and duty-free, making it appealing for those who enjoy alcoholic beverages. Vegetarian food options are readily available, priced around Rs 200 to Rs 300. Petrol is exceptionally affordable at Rs 40 per litre, allowing tourists to rent a car and explore the island freely.

Langkawi is praised for its stunning natural features, including beaches, waterfalls, caves, and jungles, which are home to diverse wildlife. Monitor lizards and other animals can be seen roaming freely.

The video has rapidly gained popularity on social media, accumulating over 88 million views. It has received over 2.7 million likes, numerous shares, and more than 6,000 comments.

The video has sparked varied reactions among viewers. One user shared their experience, noting the island's beauty and its less crowded environment compared to popular destinations like Thailand and Bali, while expressing concern about increased tourism. Another user announced their upcoming trip to Langkawi.

However, some viewers have expressed skepticism. One comment questioned the affordability of the destination, while another disputed the availability of vegetarian food, citing their experience during a January 2024 visit.