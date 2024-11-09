In a bizarre incident, an Indian man staying in Turkiya got married to his bride in Himachal Pradesh over video call. Here's the reason.

In today's fast-paced era, work committments often put one in unusual situations. However, the rise of digitisation seems to have eased the task for everyone.

In a bizarre incident, an Indian man staying in Turkiya got married to his bride in Himachal Pradesh over video call after he was reportedly denied leave, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Adnan Muhammad, a resident of Bilaspur, found himself in a fix after he was denied leave at workplace, promting him to perform "virtual Nikaah" with his bride staying in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. As per the report, the duo could not postpone the wedding as the bride's ailing grandfather wanted them to tie the knot as soon as possible.

How did the wedding take place?

The families of the bride and groom decided that the wedding would take place at the girl's house. A 'baraat' (wedding procession) was, therefore, taken to the bride's house. The next day, a "virtual Nikaah" ceremony was performed.

The groom connnected to his bride via video call, as the Qazi led the rituals. Following this, the couple said 'Qubool hai' thrice to complete the wedding ceremony.