‘Virgin or not all girls...': Internet divided over viral slogan on Bengaluru auto

A slogan has sparked controversy on social media, with users divided on its meaning and implications.

Bengaluru's auto driver has sparked a conversation on social media by displaying a powerful message for women on the back of his auto. The slogan reads, “Slim or fat, black or white, virgin or not. All girls deserve respect.”

The image was shared on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Some radical feminism on the roads of Bangalore.”

The slogan has generated a polarizing response on social media, with users divided over its intent and implications.

some radical feminism on the roads of bangalore pic.twitter.com/EtnLk75t3A — retired sports fan (@kreepkroop) September 30, 2024



Social media reaction

While some users praised the message of the slogan, others raised concerns about its execution. Critics mainly objected to the framing of the slogan, arguing that it reinforces existing stereotypes.

A user wrote, "I can't believe i've got to say this but I don't actually think this is radical feminism?"

"It’s not even radical,” quipped one Internet user, while another admitted to have seen “worst” slogans on autos.

A third user said, "Respect looks like it was an afterthought," adding that it "sums up the state of feminism today".

A seperate section of users also came in support of this slogan as, an X user commented, “The rickshaw driver is more civilized than many of the tech professionals in Bangalore.”

Another wrote, “I love this auto,” while a third X user added: “Lovely message I hope people follow religiously.”

The post was shared a few days ago and has since then it has gained over 88,000 views.

