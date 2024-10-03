Twitter
Viral

‘Virgin or not all girls...': Internet divided over viral slogan on Bengaluru auto

A slogan has sparked controversy on social media, with users divided on its meaning and implications.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

‘Virgin or not all girls...': Internet divided over viral slogan on Bengaluru auto
Bengaluru's auto driver has sparked a conversation on social media by displaying a powerful message for women on the back of his auto. The slogan reads, “Slim or fat, black or white, virgin or not. All girls deserve respect.”

The image was shared on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Some radical feminism on the roads of Bangalore.”

The slogan has generated a polarizing response on social media, with users divided over its intent and implications.


Social media reaction

 

While some users praised the message of the slogan, others raised concerns about its execution. Critics mainly objected to the framing of the slogan, arguing that it reinforces existing stereotypes.

A user wrote, "I can't believe i've got to say this but I don't actually think this is radical feminism?"

"It’s not even radical,” quipped one Internet user, while another admitted to have seen “worst” slogans on autos.

A third user said, "Respect looks like it was an afterthought," adding that it "sums up the state of feminism today".

A seperate section of users also came in support of this slogan as, an X user commented, “The rickshaw driver is more civilized than many of the tech professionals in Bangalore.”

Another wrote, “I love this auto,” while a third X user added: “Lovely message I hope people follow religiously.”

The post was shared a few days ago and has since then it has gained over 88,000 views.

Meanwhile, In another incident in Bengaluru, a video of an elderly woman publicly criticising an influencer for wearing shorts has sparked a heated debate on social media. In the video, Tanny Bhattacharjee, a yoga instructor with more than 1,20,000 Instagram followers, expressed her confusion over the backlash, stating, "What do you think is the problem? I don't know what's happening." The footage has led to polarized opinions, with some condemning the elderly woman's actions while others support her viewpoint.

