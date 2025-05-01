The birthday wish from Virat Kohli was posted with an adorable picture of the couple.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has wished his wife Anushka Sharma on her 37th birthday with the sweetest message. The cricketer has also shared an image of himself with Anushka with three heart emojis. "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love," Kohli wrote on Instagram.