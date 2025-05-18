Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram and shared that Virat Kohli has finally unblocked him, putting an end to the ongoing feud between the two. Rahul Vaidya shared that Virat Kohli's posts are again visible to him and also called Kohli as 'India's pride.'

Rahul Vaidya has made headlines recently, amid an ongoing feud with cricketer Virat Kohli. This entire feud started with Rahul Vaidya accusing Virat Kohli of blocking him on Instagram. However, Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram and shared that Virat Kohli has finally unblocked him, putting an end to this feud. Rahul also called Virat Kohli as 'India's pride.'

On May 17, Saturday, Rahul Vaidya shared a screenshot indicating that Virat Kohli's posts were once again visible to him. He wrote, "Thanks to Virat Kohli for unblocking me. You are one of the best batsmen cricket has ever seen and aap India ka garv ho! Jai Hind. God bless you and your family."

Rahul Vaidya vs Virat Kohli

The feud started when Virat Kohli allegedly 'liked' a post featuring actor and content creator Avnet Kaur on Instagram. This became a huge controversy, with Virat Kohli himself clarified about it calling it an 'algorithm glitch.' Taking a jibe on it, Rahul Vaidya shared a video on his Instagram stories and claimed that Virat Kohli has blocked him, maybe due to the same 'algorithm glitch.'

"Guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi. Voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.’ Haina?”

"I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?, he added."

After a major backlash from Virat Kohli's fans, he lashed out and said, "Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat! And now you are abusing me. That's fine but you are abusing my wife and my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you, all Virat Kohli fans, are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers."

Virat Kohli keeps his silence

Virat Kohli kept his silence throughout this controversy and as unblocked Rahul Vaidya. However, Virat Kohli's brother came in his support and criticized Vaidya. On threads, Vikas Kohli posted, "Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae....While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of what's going on... this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous, taking Virat's name....WHAT A LOSER."