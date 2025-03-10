Virat Kohl,i can be seen wearing his white champion's jacket, paid his respects to Mohammed Shami's mother, further showcaing the strong bond between the two players. He later shared a picture with Shami and his family, capturing a moment of shared joy and celebration.

The strong bond and unity within the Indian national cricket team was evident in the emotional celebrations following their ICC Champions Trophy victory. The team's camaraderie extends beyond the players themselves, encompassing those closest to them. A video of Virat Kohli is going viral on the internet where he can be seen seeking blessing from Mohammed Shami's mother.

A heartwarming moment unfolded after Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs. Virat Kohli, displaying his respect and affection for his teammate Mohammed Shami, approached Shami's mother and touched her feet as a gesture of honour. This act further highlights the deep connection and mutual respect that exists within the team and their families.

Virat Kohl,i can be seen wearing his white champion's jacket, paid his respects to Mohammed Shami's mother, further showcaing the strong bond between the two players. He later shared a picture with Shami and his family, capturing a moment of shared joy and celebration.

Kohli's warm interaction with Shami and his family was captured by cameras, showcasing the close relationship between the two teammates. The two experienced cricketers have been instrumental figures in the Indian team for several years, and this moment highlighted the strength of their bond.

The camaraderie extended to Shami's family as well, with Kohli's smile reflecting his happiness for Shami, who finally achieved an ICC trophy victory.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium witnessed a joyous occasion as India celebrated their ICC Champions Trophy victory, their first ODI title since 2013. The win against New Zealand by 4 wickets was made even more special with the presence of many players' families, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Mohammed Shami played an important role in the victory, taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell before he could pose a significant threat to the Indian team, despite being slightly expensive in his bowling spell.

Virat Kohli, however, had a quieter evening, facing only two deliveries and scoring a single run before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell. Despite his small innings, his presence and leadership were instrumental in the team's success throughout the tournament.

Both Kohli and Shami had impressive campaigns throughout the tournament. Kohli's contributions included a century against Pakistan and a crucial 84 runs against Australia in the semi-finals, demonstrating his consistent batting prowess.

Shami, on the other hand, started the tournament with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh. He was tasked with the responsibility of being India's sole frontline seamer after Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in the team.

Returning from a long-term injury, Shami stepped up as a leader of the Indian bowling attack, showcasing his experience and value in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. His ability to carry the pace burden and lead the bowling unit was a testament to his importance to the team's success.