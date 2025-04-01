The Sydney team, which has big Australian players like Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, wrote that Virat Kohli was officially a Sixer for the next two seasons. Here's all you need to know

The Sydney Sixers, on Tuesday, a team that has won the Big Bash League (BBL) three times, put a picture of Virat Kohli, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL, on social media to welcome him in the team. But, after the tweet went viral, the BBL team said it was an April Fools' prank.

The Sydney team, which has big Australian players like Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, wrote that Virat Kohli was officially a Sixer for the next two seasons. Sharing the photo of RCB legend with Steve Smith, BBL wrote, “Virat Kohli is officially a Sixer for the next TWO seasons!"

Social media reaction

After many Kohli fans wondered if he had joined the Sixers, the team said it was April 1, 2025, which meant it was an April Fools' joke. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't let Indian male cricketers play in foreign leagues.

Taking to the comment section one user wrote, "Sydney Sixers can you tell me the date please."

While taking a jibe at RCB, a user wrote, "King Kohli is finally getting a Trophy winning Franchise."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru team is all set to face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. RCB is currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins in two matches. They won against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match and beat the Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in an away game.

The 36-year-old scored 741 runs in last year's IPL and was the orange cap holder. In two games in IPL 2025, he has scored 90 runs, including an unbeaten 59 against defending champions KKR.

In 2022, former Australia bowler Brett Lee talked about the BBL going private and having players like Virat Kohli play full seasons. According to a report by crictoday.com, the legendary pacer said, "I am talking about Virat Kohli. Imagine Kohli playing for the Sixers and the crowds you would get. I am impressed with the Big Bash. They have done a great job. But to reach the next level, you would have to do that."