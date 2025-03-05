India successfully chased down a target of 265 runs, earning their place in the final of the eight-team tournament.

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli played a crucial role in India's semifinal victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy. Kohli smashed 84 runs off 98 deliveries. Virat Kohli's crucial 84 runs, combined with contributions from KL Rahul (42 not out) and Hardik Pandya (28 off 24 balls), secured India's victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. India successfully chased down a target of 265 runs, earning their place in the final of the eight-team tournamament.

As Kohli basked in the moment of victory, his wife, Anushka Sharma, watched from the stands, radiating pride and excitement. The couple shared a special moment as Kohli led India to the final, their celebration highlighting their strong bond – a beautiful blend of love and triumph.

Couple's special moment has gone viral on social media. Social media users are showering love and admiration for the couple. A user wrote, "That moment was everything! Kohli and Anushka’s bond just makes every victory sweeter." Another said, "moment hai bhai."

A third user wrote, "Ye to bnta hai, The celebration from Kohli to Anushka after India winning the Semi Final."

Kohli, who was on the verge of scoring his 52nd century, emphasized that he never focused on reaching a milestone during his innings. He attempted a big shot in the 44th over to ease the pressure on the scoreboard but was caught by the long-on fielder. Despite falling just short of the three-figure mark on the big stage, Kohli's innings proved instrumental in India's victory.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Steve Smith has expressed his disappointment after his team's four-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Smith believes that a higher target, exceeding 280 runs, would have changed the outcome of the match. He acknowledged India's strong performance and conceded that his team was unable to overcome the deficit.