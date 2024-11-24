The incident took place during the 101st over of the innings when left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc delivered a short-pitched ball that was wide outside off-stump.

In a surprising incident during the third day of the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Virat Kohli's powerful six hit a security guard sitting outside the boundary rope. The right-handed batsman sent the ball to third man, as captured in a video shared by Star Sports on November 24, Sunday.

The incident took place during the 101st over of the innings when left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc delivered a short-pitched ball that was wide outside off-stump. Virat Kohli, 36, reacted swiftly, executing an upper cut that sent the ball soaring over the boundary. After bouncing, the ball struck the security guard stationed outside the rope.

Recently, a similar incident occurred during the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, when a six hit by Sanju Samson bounced off the stadium railing and struck a woman directly in the face. Samson quickly raised his hand to apologize to her, as she was visibly upset and in tears from the impact of the injury.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Virat Kohli has scored his 32nd half-century in Test cricket, helping the visitors to wear down Australia’s formidable pace attack and putting them in a strong position for a potential series lead. Kohli came to the crease following Devdutt Padikkal's dismissal, who edged a delivery from Josh Hazlewood to slip.

Australia ended the 201-run partnership when Mitchell Starc dismissed KL Rahul for 77 runs. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to score freely until he was out for 161 by Mitchell Marsh. Jaiswal and Rahul began day three at 172/0 after bowling Australia out for a mere 104 in response to India's first-innings total of 150.