In the vibrant performance, Kohli and Harbhajan sing a lively Punjabi song on stage, surrounded by a host of celebrities

A new video clip of cricket king Kohli singing with another cricket player, Harbhajan, has gone viral on all the social sites. Originally posted by Geeta Basra, wife of Harbhajan, on November 5, 2023, on the occasion of Kohli’s 35th birthday, the video reveals an unusual personality of the cricketer.

In the vibrant performance, Kohli and Harbhajan sing a lively Punjabi song on stage, surrounded by a host of celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, and designer Manish Malhotra. This joyful moment not only highlights Kohli's musical talent but also emphasises the camaraderie between the two cricket icons.

People have been thrilled to see Kohli in a different avatar, with one saying Wow, amazing, and another one saying That is why he is called King Kohli. Such reactions depict the kind of endearment fans have for Kohli, not only as a cricketer but also as an all-round performer.

In the original post, Geeta Basra also penned a beautiful message for Kohli’s birthday, his success, and a wonderful year ahead. The video is a kind of reminiscence of the fun that sports can bring to players and their fans.

This new wave of circulation of Kohli’s singing clip not only brings joy but also adds value to the existing narrative of his brilliant career. As fans wait for more such moments that bring out the fun side of their favourite cricketers, this entertaining video continues to entertain and bring the community of sports lovers closer. With the tunes, friendship, and celebration in this viral moment, fans are sure to keep cherishing this for days to come.