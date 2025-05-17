The initiative to wear all-white has gained momentum across social media platforms. As Kohli did not receive a formal Test farewell despite representing India 123 times in the format, fans aim to honour his contributions to the red ball team over the past 13 years.

Virat Kohli unexpectedly retired from Test cricket last week, stunning the sports world with his announcement via an Instagram post. Kohli has frequently expressed his preference for Test cricket, making his departure from the format without a formal farewell a disappointment for fans.

In response, fans of Kohli's IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are organising a tribute. Inspired by a social media campaign honouring Kohli's Test career, fans are planning to wear Virat's iconic white Test jersery instead of the usual red during RCB's upcoming home game.

The upcoming match, which marks the restart of the IPL season after a nine-day suspension, will see RCB hosting KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The initiative to wear all-white has gained momentum across social media platforms. As Kohli did not receive a formal Test farewell despite representing India 123 times in the format, fans aim to honour his contributions to the red ball team over the past 13 years.

Furthermore, social media images show street vendors outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium stocking up on white Kohli jerseys instead of the usual red RCB ones, showcasing the fans' commitment to making the occasion memorable.

The fan campaign, which RCB did not oppose, has prompted a response from RCB's Director of Cricket. Mo Bobat, speaking at the pre-match press conference, mentioned that the initiative had not been extensively discussed within the team.

"It's not something we've thought about or talked about too much. I've certainly noticed that the fans have been talking about that a little bit, but I don't think it'll have much of an impact on our play,” explained Babat to ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli annouced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12 via Instagram. The star India cricketer took to the Instgram and wrote, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life."

Kohli further added, "There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for," Kohli wrote.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," Kohli added.