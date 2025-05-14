In an old interview Virat Kohli revealed about his favourite food partner. Let's chech below to know.

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli, who will be seen playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming match of Tata IPL 2025, has recently announced his retirement from from Test cricket marking an end to his illustrious 14-year career. This decision has shocked the entire country, especially his fans. Meanwhile, an old video of his has gone viral where the former India captain reveals his favorite food partner. Interestingly, it's neither his wife Anushka Sharma nor his close friend Rohit Sharma.

In an interview with Curly Tales' "Sunday Brunch," host Kamiya Jain asked Virat Kohli, "Who is your favorite food partner?" She further elaborated her question and said, "Someone with whom you can go binge-eating, just eat whatever you want." In response, Virat said, "I would say my father (Prem Nath Kohli) a lot of the times." He further shared, "My brother, Vikas Kohli, usko bolne ki der hoti thi mereko ye khana hai and he would just turn the car and go there because he also wanted to."

The former India credited his brother, saying, "I've indulged in most of these delicious dishes and foods growing up with my brother."

Meanwhile, Kohli's decision to hang his test boots marked an end to an illustrious 14-year career, which saw him dominate a variety of conditions, regions, and opponents in whites, both as a batter and captain.

Virat's decision to retire from Tests came after it was reported that Kohli had communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of next month's five-match Test series against England.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days.