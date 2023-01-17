Search icon
Virat Kohli's fan who vowed to not marry till he scores 71st century gets special wedding gift

Virat Kohli scored his latest century against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following in India. Some of his fans were waiting for a century by the cricketer. But one such fan decided to not get married till he sees his favourite cricketer scoring his 71st hundred. 

The 34-old-year player finally hit his 71st international hundred after close to three years. The fan's name is Aman Agarwal, who vowed not to get married till the right-hander gets his three-figure mark. During a match, he was seen holding a placard that reads 'I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st’.

After his wish was fulfilled, Aman wrote, "I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day." Aman has shared a collage where on one side he was seen holding the placard. And on the other side, there is a picture of him wearing a wedding sherwani, in front of his TV.

Kohli’s 74th-century celebration was playing in the background on the television. Virat scored his latest century against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday. But little did Kohli know that his 74th ton made Agarwal’s special day even more special.

READ |  DNA verified: Babar Azam did not sext teammate's girlfriend, here's the truth

