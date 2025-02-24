The Pakistan fans had little to celebrate as their team struggled to put up a fight, but passionate cricket enthusiasts found solace in Virat Kohli's remarkable century, showcasing their admiration for the batting legend.

India secured a dominant victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match held at the Dubai International Stadium. As has often been the case in previous encounters, the match failed to deliver the anticipated excitement, with India overpowering Pakistan in a lopsided contest. The Pakistan fans had little to celebrate as their team struggled to put up a fight, but passionate cricket enthusiasts found solace in Virat Kohli's remarkable century, showcasing their admiration for the batting legend.

Chasing a target of 242 runs, the audience witnessed a classic performance from Kohli, who scored his 51st century, leading India to a six-wicket win. Kohli's achievement of reaching 100 runs was met with joy from Pakistan fans, highlighting his immense popularity across the border. Despite Pakistan's defeat, the fans expressed their happiness for Kohli's milestone, cheering for the Indian superstar.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a social media user, Moffadal Vohra, shared the video with the caption,"Celebration in Pakistan for Virat Kohli's hundred." In the now-viral video fans can be seen expressing their happiness and excitement as Virat Kohli smashes century.

Since being shared online, till now the video has gained over 9 lakh views and numerous comments. One user said, "Great players find universal respect."

Another said, "Yes, Kohli played brilliantly, and he has a huge fan following in Pakistan. Cricket is a sport that connects fans from both countries, and if the Indian team had played in Lahore, the atmosphere would have been incredible. PAK vs IND matches always bring immense excitement and a passionate cricketing spirit. Hopefully, in the future, cricketing relations between the two nations will improve, and we will once again witness matches on each other’s grounds."

A third user said, "another milestone achieve," while a forth user said, "King has earned this."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shattered numerous records during his remarkable century against Pakistan. The star indian batter became the first player in history to score over 400 runs against Pakistan in ICC ODI events, surpassing Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 370 and 321 runs, respectively.

With his century in the Champions Trophy, Kohli has now achieved hundreds against Pakistan in three different multi-national tournaments featuring five or more teams. He had previously scored centuries in the 2015 ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup in 2012 and 2023, making him the first player ever to record three centuries against the same opponent in three different multi-team events. For his outstanding performance, Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM), marking his fifth POTM award against Pakistan in ICC events—no other player has more than three such awards against a single team in ICC competitions.