Virat Kohli's brother shuts Instagram troll who mocked him for having less followers

Former India skipper Virat Kohli just surpassed 200 million Instagram followers, making him the first Indian to accomplish this record. He is now the world's third-most followed athlete on social media, after only football player Cristiano Ronaldo who has 451 million followers and Lionel Messi who has 334 million followers. Virat Kohli is now Asia's most followed social media user.

Many of Virat's followers congratulated him on his achievement on social media. However, some narrow-minded fans took advantage of the occasion to ridicule Virat's loved ones for failing to match his level of achievement.

Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, was recently mocked by a fan for not having as many Instagram followers as his brother. Vikas is one of Kohli's most enthusiastic fans, and he frequently cheers his brother's success on social media. Vikas also works closely with Virat and plays a vital part in the operations of his athletic wear firm, One8.

In the most recent Instagram post about Virat, one user attempted to troll Vikas for failing to reach 1 million followers. Vikas has about 130 thousand followers on social media, which is less than Kohli's but still extremely impressive. Troll commented, "Bechahara bhai ka 200 million subscribers ho gya saale ka 1 million v nhi huya" (Brother has hit 200 million subscribers and you don’t even have 1 million).

Vikas wasn’t too pleased with the comment and gave great comeback as he replied back, "Bache kuch productive karo… yaha gyaan mat banto.. (Kid, do something productive… don’t share unnecessary knowledge here)."

