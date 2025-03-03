During the eighth over of the India-New Zealand Champions Trophy match, Virat Kohli, while fielding, performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "SIUUU" celebration. The moment was captured by the cameras and acknowledged by commentator Harbhajan Singh.

Virat Kohli, a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, once again showed his love for the Portuguese footballer by recreating Ronaldo's signature "Siuu" celebration while fielding. The crowd cheered as Kohli, known for his love of football, performed the iconic celebration. Kohli, playing his historic 300th ODI, showcased a jovial spirit in the field despite a disappointing 11-run score with the bat. India, however, secured a comfortable 44-run win over New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, maintaining their unbeaten streak in Group A. The win sets up a semi-final clash against the ODI World Champions, Australia.

The "Siu" celebration, made famous by Ronaldo, involves a mid-air pirouette, followed by an exclamation of "Siu," which means "yes" in Spanish and Portuguese. Kohli's rendition of the celebration was a nod to his football idol and added to the excitement of the match.

Soon after this clip was shared online, it quickly went viral.

Kohli, despite looking in good form with the bat, was dismissed by a spectacular diving catch from Glenn Phillips. Kohli, who had already hit two boundaries against Matt Henry, was caught at backward point off a cracking shot. This was another stunning catch added to Phillips' impressive collection.

During the New Zealand chase, Shreyas Iyer, who had scored a impressive half-century, had a forgettable moment in the field. He struggled to collect a ball while standing inside the 30-yard circle, spinning around in confusion while trying to locate it. In the following over, Virat Kohli teased Iyer near the boundary line, mimicking his spin and midfield, after a brief word with him.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and India will be looking to avenge their 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat when they face Australia in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy. Kohli scored a half-century in the 2023 final, but India suffered a heartbreaking loss, missing out on a third ODI World Cup title. Meanwhile, New Zealand will take on Group B leaders South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday.