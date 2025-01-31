Vikas Kohli, Virat’s elder brother, has not only been a constant supporter of his cricket career but also a key business partner

On January 30, 2025, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made a long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years. The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where Kohli represented Delhi against Railways. The local hero’s comeback attracted a large crowd, with fans of all ages filling the stadium to catch a glimpse of the cricketing legend.

Among those present were Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, and the President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rohan Jaitley. Vikas and Sharma, who have been with Kohli since his early days in Delhi, watched proudly as he played in front of a cheering audience. For them, this moment was the culmination of years of hard work, as they had seen Kohli evolve from a teenager into a modern-day cricketing icon.

Who is Vikas Kohli?

Vikas Kohli, Virat’s elder brother, has not only been a constant supporter of his cricket career but also a key business partner. Vikas runs Kohli’s successful One8 brand, one of his most profitable ventures, according to reports. He has been by Virat’s side during both the highs and lows of his career, guiding him through challenging times.

Vikas married Chetna Kohli in 2017, and they currently live in Delhi. While the couple tends to stay out of the media spotlight, they gained significant attention during the grand wedding reception of Virat and his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Kohli’s return to the domestic circuit brought back memories of his early days and showed how far he has come in his remarkable career.