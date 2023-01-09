Search icon
'Hor terto kuch ni mangda...' Virat Kohli's photo with Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika is winning hearts

Virat Kohli has posted a photo with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by the beach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli has uploaded the sweetest photo with his wife, Anushka Sharma and daughter, Vamika on the social media platform Instagram. In the photo, Anushka and Virat are seen walking by the beach holding hands with their daughter. 

Kohli uploaded the picture with a caption expressing his gratitude to the almighty for blessing him with so many things in life. He wrote "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post by Kohli has garnered over 40,000 likes in just a few hours. Many celebrities such as Aparshakti Khurana, Mallika Dua among many more have left sweet comments in the comment box. 

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited to Vrindavan and donated shawls and blankets to the Aashram they visited. The pictures from their visit went viral online. Later, a video from their visit to Baba Neem Karoli's Aashram in Vrindavan went viral.  

