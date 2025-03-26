A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of Guner from the series with the humorous caption, “Anushka Sharma’s husband TV show debut.

Cricket fans were left stunned after spotting a Virat Kohli lookalike in the popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The resemblance between Turkish actor Cavit Cetin Guner and the Indian cricketer has sparked hilarious reactions on Reddit, with users joking about Kohli’s unexpected “TV debut.”

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of Guner from the series with the humorous caption, “Anushka Sharma’s husband TV show debut.” The post quickly gained traction, with fans calling the resemblance “scary.” One user wrote, “This is no joke. The first time I saw this Dogan Bey character, I genuinely thought it was Kohli.” Another added, “Don’t tell me he is NOT Virat but someone else. Damn!!!”

Guner plays Dogan Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul, a historical drama set in the 13th century that follows the journey of Ertugrul Bey, the father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. The series, produced by Mehmet Bozdag and starring Engin Altan Duzyatan, aired from 2014 to 2019 and gained international popularity, including in India.

This is not the first time a celebrity doppelgänger has amused the internet, but fans are especially entertained by how closely Guner resembles Kohli. Some even joked that Virat might have a secret second career in Turkish television.cessful seasons.

Also read: 'Things like this...': Viral video of man helping thirsty Gorilla leaves internet emotional, WATCH