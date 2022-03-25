Virat Kohli's heartfelt note to Captain Cool as he steps down from CSK captaincy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sudden decision to step down as the skipper of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, just two days ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2022 tournament, has made everyone emotional, from ordinary to the legends. Twitter is flooded with heartbroke tweets on MS Dhoni's quitting CSK captaincy and handing it to Ravindra Jadeja.

And now, India's star batsman Virat Kohli on Thursday penned a short but heartfelt message for his former captain and IPL rival MS Dhoni as he stepped down as captain of his franchise Chennai Super Kings. Kohli joined in to congratulate MS Dhoni with a heartfelt tweet. He also compared Dhoni's captaincy to a chapter fans will never forget.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Kohli shared a photograph of them hugging each other. The photo of the two legendary cricketers was shared with the caption, "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always." Mahendra Singh Dhoni's stint as captain of Chennai Super Kings has some unbreakable records to its name.

Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes is what the CSK team achieved under the able leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And for the new captain Ravindra Jadeja it will be an uphill task to maintain the legacy of his former skipper.

However, MS Dhoni will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings, with the team's inaugural match to be played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. Such surprises by MS Dhoni is not new. Earlier, he quit Test captaincy and also the five-day game in the middle of a series in Australia in 2014.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," CSK official Twitter handle.