A few days after turning 36, Virat Kohli had a delightful surprise in store for him at a recent event in Mumbai, with the crowd breaking into a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' for him. The former Indian cricket captain, who was at an HSBC function, looked both surprised and touched by the gesture from fans.

The atmosphere turned festive, however, with cheers and singing as the event's host, Gaurav Kapoor, invited attendees to wish Kohli well. Kohli smiled and expressed gratitude to the audience for their warm wishes before reacting with embarrassment. The affection fans have for the cricketing icon was on full display in this moment, which has been a big name in Indian sports.

Kohli reflected on his birthday celebrations as his'most chilled out birthday ever'. On the day, he spent time with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children, Vamika and Akaay, at home. The celebration was for his daughter because, he added, family life changes such occasions. "I don't know if I'm wiser, but I am older for sure," he joked at the event, which had a light-hearted feel to it as he turned another year older.

Kohli is raring to go as he prepares for a vital upcoming series against Australia despite recent challenges on the cricket field, including a disappointing series against New Zealand where he made only 93 runs in six innings. All eyes will be on him to reclaim his form in what could be one of his last Test tours down under as the Border Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22.

Kohli's ability to balance personal milestones with professional challenges is what keeps fans on his side. Supporters are hoping he can conjure up performances similar to those that brought him success in Australia as he prepares for the series ahead.